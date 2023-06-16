Shagun Pandey expresses admiration for Hania Aamir

Indian television actor Shagun Pandey stirred up a whirlwind of attention when he found himself captivated by the mesmerizing beauty of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Recently, he expressed his admiration by penning heartfelt lyrics dedicated to the talented actress. The Anaa actress widely cherished for her playful and innovative roles within the Pakistani showbiz industry, recently delighted her fans by sharing a captivating picture on her Instagram account.

The photo showcased her stunning attire for the occasion of Eidul Adha, featuring a vibrant red dress from a renowned Pakistani brand. However, amidst the flood of praise from her fellow Pakistani artists and fans, it was an unexpected gesture from across the border that caught everyone's attention.

Shagun Pandey, an Indian drama actor, took the opportunity to shower Hania Aamir with adoration by quoting a line from a popular Bollywood movie song in the comments section of her post. The chosen lyrics were from the first stanza of the renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali's soul-stirring song, 'Aaj din Chadheya Tere Rang Varga,' featured in the movie 'Love Aaj Kal.'

As the comment made its way to the spotlight, Instagram users reacted with a blend of humour and playful banter. One user couldn't resist making a lighthearted remark, humorously urging Pandey to divert his attention elsewhere, emphasizing their preference for staying within their own cultural boundaries. The comment read, "Take your eyes off our girl, bro. There's nothing to be done; we don't marry outside our caste (country)." Another user playfully suggested that Pandey should consider converting and embrace Islam.

This wasn't the first time Pandey commented on her Instagram posts. However, despite his previous interactions, the actress has chosen not to respond to any of his comments, leaving their virtual exchange one-sided.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.