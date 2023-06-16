Search

Lifestyle

Shagun Pandey expresses admiration for Hania Aamir

Web Desk 11:31 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Shagun Pandey expresses admiration for Hania Aamir
Source: Instagram

Indian television actor Shagun Pandey stirred up a whirlwind of attention when he found himself captivated by the mesmerizing beauty of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Recently, he expressed his admiration by penning heartfelt lyrics dedicated to the talented actress. The Anaa actress widely cherished for her playful and innovative roles within the Pakistani showbiz industry, recently delighted her fans by sharing a captivating picture on her Instagram account.

The photo showcased her stunning attire for the occasion of Eidul Adha, featuring a vibrant red dress from a renowned Pakistani brand. However, amidst the flood of praise from her fellow Pakistani artists and fans, it was an unexpected gesture from across the border that caught everyone's attention.

Shagun Pandey, an Indian drama actor, took the opportunity to shower Hania Aamir with adoration by quoting a line from a popular Bollywood movie song in the comments section of her post. The chosen lyrics were from the first stanza of the renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali's soul-stirring song, 'Aaj din Chadheya Tere Rang Varga,' featured in the movie 'Love Aaj Kal.'

As the comment made its way to the spotlight, Instagram users reacted with a blend of humour and playful banter. One user couldn't resist making a lighthearted remark, humorously urging Pandey to divert his attention elsewhere, emphasizing their preference for staying within their own cultural boundaries. The comment read, "Take your eyes off our girl, bro. There's nothing to be done; we don't marry outside our caste (country)." Another user playfully suggested that Pandey should consider converting and embrace Islam.

This wasn't the first time Pandey commented on her Instagram posts. However, despite his previous interactions, the actress has chosen not to respond to any of his comments, leaving their virtual exchange one-sided.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

Hania Aamir shares "lit" throwback pictures

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir’s doppleganger spotted in Turkey

09:51 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Remembering Aamir Liaquat: Celebrities pay condolences on late anchor's first death anniversary

11:44 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir shares "lit" throwback pictures

01:29 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir slays in black saree

07:43 PM | 31 May, 2023

Hania Aamir wins hearts with lastest transition video

07:53 PM | 27 May, 2023

Chris Gayle expresses desire to have Deepika Padukone as dance partner

11:51 AM | 25 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shagun Pandey expresses admiration for Hania Aamir

11:31 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 16, 2023

08:27 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294 297
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.17 40.57
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.93
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.79 753.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 319.96 322.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 16, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Karachi PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Islamabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Peshawar PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Quetta PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sialkot PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Attock PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujranwala PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Jehlum PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Multan PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujrat PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nawabshah PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Chakwal PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Hyderabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nowshehra PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sargodha PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Faisalabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Mirpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: