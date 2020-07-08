Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother

Superstar maya ali is known to be extremely close to her family. Be it her siblings, or her mommy, the actress often takes to her social media handle to share moments with them.

Today Maya Ali posted the sweetest of birthday messages for her mom and we are in awe. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, the mother-daughter duo could't stop smiling at each other with love.

She starts off by saying, “Happy birthday meri pyari Amma, I usually have so much to say, so many things but when it comes to you I get short of words.”

No matter how old you get, the most precious bond you'll ever have is with you mother and the love that we have for them is unmatched and unconditional.

“Amma Meri jan you have always supported me, especially in my worst times when I lose my strength and you stand by my side to tell me I shouldn’t give up.” she continued. “You became our father when baba went and protected us when we almost lost everything but I knew the fact that I had you.”

“Amma you’re my superwoman, my life and my happiness. May ALLAH bless you with a long life and keep you with us forever and always! Ameen,” the Parey Hut Luv star concluded.

