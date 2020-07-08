COVID-19: Punjab to impose complete lockdown in seven areas in Lahore tonight
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
COVID-19: Punjab to impose complete lockdown in seven areas in Lahore tonight
Share

LAHORE – In a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown in seven localities in Lahore.

According to the media reports, the decision has been taken after significant surge in coronavirus cases in the areas that include Wapda Town, EME, A2 block in Township, Johar Town C Block and main bazaar in Chungi Amar Sadhu.

The seven areas will be sealed after 12:00am tonight.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that on July 1, Punjab government had de-sealed 61 localities in Lahore while smart lockdown was extended till July 15 across the metropolis.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Punjab to impose complete lockdown in ...
12:08 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session today
11:07 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in corruption ...
10:51 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Complete shutdown in IOJ&K as Burhan Wani's ...
10:29 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet decides to launch second phase of ...
09:59 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
Earthquake jolts parts of AJK again
08:25 AM | 8 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly pens an emotional note to celebrate the third anniversary of 'Mom'
01:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr