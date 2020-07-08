COVID-19: Punjab to impose complete lockdown in seven areas in Lahore tonight

LAHORE – In a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown in seven localities in Lahore.

According to the media reports, the decision has been taken after significant surge in coronavirus cases in the areas that include Wapda Town, EME, A2 block in Township, Johar Town C Block and main bazaar in Chungi Amar Sadhu.

The seven areas will be sealed after 12:00am tonight.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that on July 1, Punjab government had de-sealed 61 localities in Lahore while smart lockdown was extended till July 15 across the metropolis.