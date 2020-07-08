Johnny Depp takes legal action against British tabloid over 'wife beater' allegation
Share
Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing a British tabloid over allegations he had physically assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, accusing her of lying.
The legal battle has been launched against the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for defamation over a story Wootton wrote in 2018 labelling the 57-year-old a "wife beater".
Proceedings of this case at London’s High Court are expected to last three weeks. Both Depp and ex-wife Heard will be providing evidence in person.
Both parties were papped arriving separately at the court yesterday with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star donning sunglasses and a black scarf around his face while Heard walked in with two women, while covering her face with a red scarf.
The former couple first met in 2011, when they starred together in 'The Rum Diary' and got hitched in February 2015.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- SCHOOL OF TOMORROW – The world’s premier schools & societies ...01:56 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Irfan Junejo reveals that he 'personally knows women who were ...01:26 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
- The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here: Which One to ...01:21 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
- Sajal Aly pens an emotional note to celebrate the third anniversary ...01:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
-
-
- Maya Ali pens a heartfelt birthday note for her mother11:36 AM | 8 Jul, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020