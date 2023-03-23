Search

Lifestyle

Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl

Maheen Khawaja 02:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl
Source: Atif Aslam (Instagram)

Congratulations to Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana on the joyous occasion of the birth of their daughter.

The popular singer took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, along with an adorable photo of his newborn.

In his heartfelt caption, Aslam expressed his happiness at finally welcoming the newest addition to their family. He lovingly referred to his daughter as the "new queen of my heart," and shared that both the baby and Sarah are doing well. He thanked everyone for their prayers and support and requested for continued prayers for the family. Aslam also revealed the name of his precious bundle of joy.

"Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived ♥️ Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam ????

23/03/2023"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The Hona Tha Pyaar singer has received congratulations from social media users as well.

In 2011, the couple joyfully welcomed their first child, a boy, into the world. Eight years later, in 2019, they were blessed with the arrival of their second son. The singer announced this wonderful news on his official Facebook page.

“Ecstatic and overjoyed to share with you all that a few hours ago Sara and myself have been blessed to become the proud parents of a beautiful and healthy baby boy! Alhumdulilah both mother and baby are doing very well, Thank you to you all for your continued prayers and good wishes… love from the THREE of us! Suggest names!” he wrote.

On the work front, Aslam's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana, and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter, and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.

Atif Aslam turns 40 today

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Atif Aslam turns 40 today

07:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'

11:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Naeem Abbas Rufi reveals Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert charges

03:22 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Viral dance girl Ayesha celebrates birthday in style

09:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Kailash Kher comes under attack while singing Atif Aslam song in Karnataka

10:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal lashes out at viral dance girl Ayesha

11:02 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's children share emotional Ramadan message in ...

03:26 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: