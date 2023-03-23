Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl

Congratulations to Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana on the joyous occasion of the birth of their daughter.

The popular singer took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, along with an adorable photo of his newborn.

In his heartfelt caption, Aslam expressed his happiness at finally welcoming the newest addition to their family. He lovingly referred to his daughter as the "new queen of my heart," and shared that both the baby and Sarah are doing well. He thanked everyone for their prayers and support and requested for continued prayers for the family. Aslam also revealed the name of his precious bundle of joy.

"Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived ♥️ Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam ????

23/03/2023"

The Hona Tha Pyaar singer has received congratulations from social media users as well.

In 2011, the couple joyfully welcomed their first child, a boy, into the world. Eight years later, in 2019, they were blessed with the arrival of their second son. The singer announced this wonderful news on his official Facebook page.

“Ecstatic and overjoyed to share with you all that a few hours ago Sara and myself have been blessed to become the proud parents of a beautiful and healthy baby boy! Alhumdulilah both mother and baby are doing very well, Thank you to you all for your continued prayers and good wishes… love from the THREE of us! Suggest names!” he wrote.

On the work front, Aslam's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana, and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter, and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.