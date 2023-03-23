Aamir Liaquat Hussain's children share emotional Ramadan message in memory of their father

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a renowned television host in Pakistan, gained immense popularity through his religious program Aalim Online, which introduced the concept of Ramadan transmissions in the country. He was instrumental in starting the first such transmission on Geo Television and also pioneered Ramadan-themed game shows, including the widely successful Inaam Ghar.

However, Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away last year, making this the first Ramadan since his demise. His family and fans are still mourning his loss. Today Bushra Iqbal, his ex-wife shared a post on her Instagram handle captioned "Ramadan Mubarak Message from Ahmed Aamir (son) & Duaa E Aamir (daughter) of Aamir Liaquat Hussain (Marhoom) ????????"

In the post his son, Ahmed Aamir, expressed his love and affection for his late father through an Urdu poem that he wrote. In his poem, Ahmed reminisced about the profound impact his father had on his life and how his guidance had shaped him into the person he is today.

The poem read, “Life was beautiful because of your personality. Your kind and gentle conversations were always sweet. From childhood to youth, I held onto your finger on this journey. But in the future, we will feel empty-handed. In loneliness, your shadow is always requested, every moment, every awakening, we feel your absence deeply. We will continue to pray for you throughout our lives, but we will never forget the moments we shared. Ramadan Mubarak, Baba."

He also added, "Ramadan Mubarak my father. We will always pray for you, but we won’t be able to forget you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Bushra Iqbal (@syedabushraiqbal)

His daughter, Dua E Aamirn took to social media to express her heartfelt emotions and pay tribute to her father. She wrote a lengthy note, sharing her love for her father and how difficult this year's Ramadan will be for her and her family.

In her note, she thanked everyone who has been supportive and expressed her gratitude towards the love and blessings she has received. She also talked about the pain of losing a father, which is indescribable, but losing a father who was a significant public figure in everyone's lives is something that cannot be forgotten by anyone.

Dua further highlighted her father's devotion and services to spreading Islam and creating a family culture of Ramadan in Pakistan. She acknowledged how her father had made it his responsibility to bring joy, happiness, and togetherness in the holy month of Ramadan. From iftars on television to spreading smiles in his game shows, Liaquat's contributions to the country's religious and cultural landscape are immense.

As Ramadan begins, Dua hopes that the culture of joy and togetherness that her father spent most of his prime years creating has stayed with everyone. She urged people to carry these values within their families for all the Ramadans to come. She believes that if her father were alive today, he would want nothing more than the spirit of Islam and the message of joy to persist throughout the nation.

The late Aamir Liaquat Hussain, an influential personality in the Pakistani media industry, continues to live on in the hearts of his millions of fans worldwide. The host-turned-politician, who passed away on June 9th of last year, at the age of 50, is remembered fondly by his friends and family on various occasions.