DailyPakistan chief editor Mujibur Rahman Shami awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

LAHORE – The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) has congratulated DailyPakistan's Editor-in-Chief Mujibur Rahman Shami for his excellence in the field of journalism.
The former president of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and senior analyst was honoured with Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on the occasion of the Pakistan Day (March 23).
The president conferred Pakistan’s civil awards on 135 citizens as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their excellence and gallantry in their respective fields. The president distributed the civil awards in 10 categories including Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid–Azam, Sitara-i-Shujaat, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Presidential Award for Pride of Performance, Tamgha-i-Shujaata and Tamgha-i-Khidmat.
In a statement today, APNS President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Secretary General Sarmad Ali congratulated the veteran journalist on receiving the prestigious award in recognition of his lifelong services for the promotion and development of journalism and print media in the country.
The APNS office bearers wished Mr. Shami a long life and continued contribution to the cause of print media and press freedom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
