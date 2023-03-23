Search

DailyPakistan chief editor Mujibur Rahman Shami awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Web Desk 03:55 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
LAHORE – The All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) has congratulated DailyPakistan's Editor-in-Chief Mujibur Rahman Shami for his excellence in the field of journalism.

The former president of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and senior analyst was honoured with Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on the occasion of the Pakistan Day (March 23).

The president conferred Pakistan’s civil awards on 135 citizens as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their excellence and gallantry in their respective fields. The president distributed the civil awards in 10 categories including Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid–Azam, Sitara-i-Shujaat, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Presidential Award for Pride of Performance, Tamgha-i-Shujaata and Tamgha-i-Khidmat.

In a statement today, APNS President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Secretary General Sarmad Ali congratulated the veteran journalist on receiving the prestigious award in recognition of his lifelong services for the promotion and development of journalism and print media in the country.

The APNS office bearers wished Mr. Shami a long life and continued contribution to the cause of print media and press freedom.

