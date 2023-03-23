Celebrities share heartfelt wishes for a blessed Ramadan

With the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan Mubarak, the Muslim community around the world is observing it with great devotion and reverence. It's a time for reflection, self-improvement, and reaching out to those in need.

As is the tradition, members of Pakistan's entertainment industry have taken to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers at the start of Ramadan 2023.

The celebrated musician, Falak, took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming family picture featuring himself and his young daughter, Alyana. In the caption, he extended his greetings to his fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of the start of Ramadan 2023. He wrote: “Mubarak Mubarak rehmaton ka maheena mubarak 2023, kal InshaAllah pehla roza hoga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Hania Aamir also posted a picture of herself with the caption "Ramzan Mubarak boys"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Multi-talented Pakistani singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed also expressed his wishes for the Muslim community on Twitter. He wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims in the world. May this holy month teach all of us patience. Ameen."

Ramadan Mubarak ???? to all the Muslims in the world . May this Holy Month teaches all of us patience Amen. #رمضان_المبارك — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 22, 2023

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai also wished everyone a blissful Ramazan. Taking to her Twitter she wrote"This month reminds us to be generous, giving and loving to everyone and to think of our sisters and brothers, especially those in difficult situations. I hope we practice its teachings and message throughout the year,"

Ramadan Mubarak ???? This month reminds us to be generous, giving and loving to everyone and to think of our sisters and brothers, especially those in difficult situations. I hope we practice its teachings and message throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/t2AjzqO1Yu — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 23, 2023

Many other local celebrities such as Urwa Hocane, Fahad Mustafa and Hasan Raheem offered prayers to their fans for all the countless blessings and peace in their lives.

Ramadan Mubarak! Wishing you all countless blessings and peace! ????????????✨ إِنَّمَا الْأَعْمَالُ بِالنِّيَّاتِ :Deeds will be judged by their intentions. :Beyshak amaal ka daromadaar neeyat per hai. - Muhammad P.B.U.H — URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@VJURWA) March 22, 2023

Ramadhan Mubarak meray azeez — hasan raheem (@hasanraheeem) March 22, 2023

Ramzan mubarak ♥️ — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) March 22, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood superstar, and Umar Riaz, a celebrity from Big Boss, expressed their warm wishes for Muslims in India and all over the world via their tweets.

T 4595 - Gudi Padwa-Ugadi-Chaitra Sukhladi ... Ramzan ... Navroz Mubarak .. ???? All around same days .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2023

Ramadan mubarak everyone! — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) March 23, 2023

Sophie Choudry, an Indian actor, shared a heartwarming message with her followers, expressing, "Ramadan Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the world May it be a month of peace, spiritual connection & May Allah accept your prayers #Ramadan2023 #RamadanKareem"

Ramadan Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the world???? May it be a month of peace, spiritual connection & May Allah accept your prayers????????❤️ #Ramadan2023 #RamadanKareem pic.twitter.com/JqeOKIhiul — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) March 23, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith, a British-Pakistani journalist, and philanthropist have sent her warmest wishes to her Muslim followers observing the holy month. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote "Ramadan in Pakistan was my favourite time. A month not just of fasting but also of good intentions & trying to be a better person- no gossiping, swearing, boasting or lying. A time for contemplation, charity, kindness, forgiveness, family & jalebis. Ramadan Mubarak "

Ramadan in Pakistan was my favourite time. A month not just of fasting but also of good intentions & trying to be a better person- no gossiping, swearing, boasting or lying. A time for contemplation, charity, kindness, forgiveness, family & jalebis.

Ramadan Mubarak ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/FxNHxWUFKw

— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 22, 2023

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his warm wishes to his fans and followers observing Ramadan 2023. Taking to his social media handle, Ronaldo shared a post in which he wrote, "Ramzan Mubarak to all Muslims!"

Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslim!???????????????? pic.twitter.com/D9QoB5eyjd

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 22, 2023

One of Lollywood's beloved actresses, Maya Ali, has urged her fans to embrace the true essence of the holy month by helping those who are less fortunate. In a tweet, she wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak everyone. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you and your families Ameen. And please remember those in need, especially during this holy month."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Mohib Mirza wrote: "May the Almighty accept our prayers and forgive our sins, may the Almighty shower blessings on our country and give peace to its people... Ameen! Ramzan Mubarak aap sab ko!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohib Mirza (@mohibmirza)

Meanwhile, Siddiqui created a parody video highlighting how individuals transform their personalities once Ramadan commences. The Mom star extended greetings for "Ramadan Karim Mubarak" along with a moon emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Other celebrities like Aiman Khan, Humayun Saeed, Dananeer, Bilal Abbas, Bilal Ashraf, Ushnah Shah, Aima Baig, Feroze Khan, Asim Azhar and Ayesha Omer also took to their Instagram stories and wished their fans.