BabarAzam wins hearts with beautiful gesture for his parents after receiving #SitaraeImtiaz

LAHORE – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Thursday become the youngest cricketer to receive a prestigious civil award for his outstanding achievements in cricket.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on the flamboyant batter at an investiture ceremony held at the Governor House in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Following the ceremony, the 28-year-old shared a couple of photos wherein he is posing with his parents at the Governor House. He gave credit for his success to his parents as in one of the photos his father can be seen wearing the award.

“Immense honour to have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father. This award is for my parents, fans and the people of Pakistan,” Babar Azam captioned the post.

His lovable gesture received appreciation from social media users who also congratulated him on winning the honour.

Just one of the many great things babar bhai has achieved. Congratulations on your Sitara e Imtiaz award♥️ — Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63) March 23, 2023

Congratulations to you and your family on your achievement 🎖 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) March 23, 2023

Congratulations Babar❤️👏🏼 Reminds me of My Time😍 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) March 23, 2023