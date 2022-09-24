PAKvENG – Pakistan lock horns with England in 4th T20I tomorrow
KARACHI – Pakistan and England will face off each other in fourth game of the seven-match T20I series at National Stadium, tomorrow (Sunday).
The match will start at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
The visiting team lead the series 2-1 with a comprehensive 63-run win over Pakistan in the third match as host team could not perform up to mark.
England recorded the highest T20I score at this stadium, posting an insurmountable 221 and it was a scorching undefeated 139-run partnership between youngsters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook that made it possible.
However, Pakistan team could score only 158 runs in 20 overs while chasing the mammoth target.
In second match, Pakistan handed a humiliating defeat to England as they chased down the target of 201 runs without losing a single wicket.
Expected Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir
England: Moeen Ali (captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood
