PSL-2020 Match 4: Akmal's ton lifts Zalmi to victory over Gladiators

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi have beaten Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League fixture at Karachi's National Stadium.

Gladiators had earlier set a 149-run target for Zalmi at a loss of five wickets. Zalmi won the toss and decided to field first in Saturday's match that started at 2pm.

RECORD BREAKER



8 Fours and 3 Sixes in Kamran Akmal's stunning half-century. No batsman in PSL history has scored more runs off their first 10 balls #HBLPSLV #QGvPZ pic.twitter.com/GapQHP4T4L — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 22, 2020

The Gladiators kicked off their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 campaign with a win, defeating two-time winners Islamabad United by three wickets in the opening match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Zalmi came close to bagging two points against Karachi Kings last night but failed, thanks to quick fifties by Babar Azam and captain Imad Wasim.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite