Rs25000 Prize Bond 10 September 2025 – Winners, Full Draw Results Online

By News Desk
9:24 am | Sep 10, 2025
KARACHI – National Savings Division will announce winners of Draw No. 19 of the Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond, being held today in Karachi.

The much-anticipated event brought excitement for bondholders across the country as fortunes changed with the stroke of luck. Rs25000 draw awarded bumper prize of Rs3 crore for two lucky winners.

Five winners will get second prize of Rs10,000,000 each, while 700 participants will take home the third prize worth Rs300,000 each.

Rs25000 Prize Bond Winners 2025

Prize  Amount Winners
1st Prize Rs 3 Crore TBA
2nd Prize Rs 1 Crore TBA

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Full List September

The full list of winning numbers for Draw No. 19 of the Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond, held on September 10, 2025, in Karachi, will be available after balloting, Stay updated with Daily Pakistan.

Rs25,000 Premium Prize Bond, managed under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continues to attract widespread interest, offering investors both financial security and the thrill of potentially life-changing prizes.

