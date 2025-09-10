Latest

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Results September 2025 – Winners List Online

By News Desk
9:15 am | Sep 10, 2025
LAHORE – National Savings Centre Quetta Office conducted much-awaited balloting for Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond. The draw brought together eager participants nationwide, all with eyes set on the grand prize.

Besides Bumper prize of 8 crore, three lucky winners will get Rs3 million and 660 participants will walk away with Rs500,000 each as third-prize winners.

Rs40,000 Prize Bond Winners

Winners Lucky Numbers
First Prize 095187
Second Prize

529927  – 627732 – 771967  

40000 Full Winners List September 2025

The full winner’s list of the Rs40000 Prize Bond will be shared today. Stay updated with our page.

40000 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Amount
First Prize Rs80,000,000
Second Prize Rs3,000,000
Third Prize Rs500,000

 

Launched as part of the government’s “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” initiative, this scheme continues to attract strong investor interest thanks to its promise of secure investment coupled with extraordinary rewards.

More Updates to Follow…

