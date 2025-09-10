Rs 40000 Prize Bond Results September 2025 – Winners List Online

LAHORE – National Savings Centre Quetta Office conducted much-awaited balloting for Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond. The draw brought together eager participants nationwide, all with eyes set on the grand prize.

Besides Bumper prize of 8 crore, three lucky winners will get Rs3 million and 660 participants will walk away with Rs500,000 each as third-prize winners.

Rs40,000 Prize Bond Winners

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize 095187 Second Prize 529927 – 627732 – 771967 40000 Full Winners List September 2025 The full winner’s list of the Rs40000 Prize Bond will be shared today. Stay updated with our page. 40000 Prize Bond Winning Amount Prize Amount First Prize Rs80,000,000 Second Prize Rs3,000,000 Third Prize Rs500,000

Launched as part of the government’s “Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)” initiative, this scheme continues to attract strong investor interest thanks to its promise of secure investment coupled with extraordinary rewards.

