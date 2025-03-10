Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan digital prize bonds 2025: Where to buy, expected draw schedule

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to introduce digital prize bonds of various denominations in a bid to document the economy in the country.

The digital prize bonds will reduce the risks of theft, loss, or damage, and this initiative will help in documenting the economy, increasing transparency, and improving accountability.

This initiative is particularly important because it is paperless, eliminating the need for printing and logistics costs. Furthermore, since it is registered in the buyer’s name, the risks of theft, loss, or damage are minimized.

It will also make the process of buying and selling easier and more efficient, managing the entire process effectively.

Digital Prize Bonds Denominations

According to the summary prepared by the Ministry of Finance, digital prize bonds of Rs500, Rs1000, Rs5m000, and Rs10,000 will initially be issued.

Expected Draw Schedule

Official documents also stated that the prize bond draws will be held on a quarterly basis or as notified by the Ministry of Finance. The draw schedule will be announced by Central Directorate of National Savings at the beginning of each calendar year.

Where to Buy Digital Prize Bonds

A Pakistani citizen can purchase the digital prize bonds through the National Savings mobile app or any other approved channel of CDNS. Payment for the purchase will be made through the linked bank account or CDNS savings account.

The prize money will be deposited into the linked bank account or CDNS savings account number, and the amount of the prize for each installment will be determined by the Ministry of Finance. The prize money will be subject to tax, but Zakat will not be applicable.

The prize for the digital prize bonds will be redeemed through the mobile app, and the amount will be deposited into the linked bank account or CDS savings account used at the time of purchase.

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result March 2025 – Check Winners List Online

