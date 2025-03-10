President Zardari to address Joint Session of Parliament today

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari is all set to address joint session of Parliament today, marking the start of the new parliamentary year.

A report shared by state broadcaster said the session will begin at 3:00pm, and is expected to focus on key legislative priorities and the government’s agenda for the coming year.

Ahead of session, robust security arrangements have been made at Parliament House as authorities enforced limited access, with no guests allowed entry. Media representatives will be permitted entry, but their numbers will be limited.

NA Secretariat confirmed the details, emphasizing the importance of maintaining tight security measures to ensure a smooth and secure session.

Zardari address will set the tone for legislative calendar and provides platform for President to outline the administration’s plans.