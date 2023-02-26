Tough contest expected as polling underway in NA-193 Rajanpur by-election

JAMPUR – Polling for the by-election in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-193 Rajanpur is underway on Sunday.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-poll for National Assembly’s seat.

The polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break.

The seat of NA-193 was vacated last year after the death of PTI’s Jaffar Khan Leghari. At least 11 candidates are taking part in the by-poll, with archrivals PML-N and PTI locking horns to bag the most votes.

At least 237 polling stations have been set up in which more than 2,500 security personnel have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation. Rangers and armed forces personnel will also patrol the area, per reports.

