KP Govt Housing Scheme: Check Eligibility criteria and Apply Online

PESHAWAR– The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has rolled out housing scheme for public sector employees, a major step to help building your own house as property rates are sky-high amid inflation and depreciation of currency.

CM Gandapur led government-started scheme with aim to provide affordable housing for government employees. The scheme offers government officials opportunity to build homes at modest rates on plots assigned based on divisional choice, seniority, and relevant regulations.

KP Govt Housing Scheme 2025

Who Can Apply

All serving provincial government employees with no suspension are eligible to apply

Officers of the PAS and PSP who have served in KP for minimum of 5 years.

Applicants must ensure that they meet these criteria to be eligible for the scheme.

Apply Online

Those looking to apply can go to Dastak App.

Enter your ID Card, full name, father/husband’s name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email address, district of domicile, postal address, permanent address, and next of kin details.

It will also require employment details like personal/employment number, date of joining government service, service category, pay scale, current department, office number, and designation.

Applicants will select their preferred plot location (first and second choices) and choose a plot group according to their pay scale range.

Challan

To apply, applicants must accept terms and conditions through an Undertaking and submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000 via Easypaisa, or JazzCash, before March 25, 2025.