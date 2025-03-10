Pakistani man living in Canada hires shooter to kill brother over business dispute in Narowal

NAROWAL – A Pakistani man residing in Canada allegedly got killed his brother and two others through a shooter during Tarweeh prayers over a property dispute in Narowal city of Punjab.

The incident took place in limits of City police station with an official telling media that a Tarweeh prayer was arranged at the Haveli of Inamullah Butt when an unknown man opened fired.

Three people, identified as Imran Butt, Shahid Butt and an official of Punjab Police Special Branch Zafar Iqbal lost their lives in the attack. A man named Shehbaz suffered gun wounds in it as he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim Imran’s brother, Zaman, who resides in Canada, had hired shooters to carry out the attack. The shooter involved in the incident is reportedly from Waziristan.

Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema stated that the deceased, Imran, and Zaman were involved in a dispute over the ownership of a wagon stand. He also revealed that 8 cases were registered against Imran, while 9 cases were registered against Zaman.

The police confirmed that the disputed wagon stand has been sealed, and preventive actions have been taken against both parties.

Three teams have been formed to arrest the culprits, and they are expected to be apprehended soon.

On the other hand, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and has asked the RPO Gujranwala to submit a report.

He has ordered the immediate arrest of the individuals involved in the firing.