Pakistani man ends life after daughter sentenced to evil custom ‘Vani’ by Local Panchayat

ISLAMABAD – A resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended his life after a local panchayat sentenced his daughter to the evil custom of Vani as punishment, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

Police said Adil took the extreme measure as the local panchayat extorted Rs7lac from him under duress. After being in agonizing situation, he consumed poison and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As the social media posts about the post went viral, KP police lodged a case and recovered girl from custody of her captors. The case escalated when influential figures in the community accused the father of dishonor due to his nephew’s alleged relationship with the daughter of a local influential man.

They abducted the man and forced him to give up his daughter as part of a settlement. The man also recorded audio message before his death, and named Inayatullah and Farid as the people behind this. The incident highlights ongoing issues of social injustice and violence.

In tribal regions, girls are often forced into marriages as part of the vani tradition, where female relative, usually aged 4 to 14, is given in compensation for a crime committed by a male family member. Despite being banned more than a decade back, the practice still continues.