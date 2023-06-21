What will be Army’s role in Pakistan’s new national investment council?

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government has decided to establish a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract foreign investment with Pakistan Army giving a formal role.
During a high-level meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the participants about the decision. The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, federal and provincial ministers, and other high-level government officials.
The Pakistan Army has been given a formal seat at the economic table as it will be national coordinator for both apex and executive committees of SIFC. Furthermore, army chief will be member of apex committee while army official will be appointed as director general of implementation committee.
The decision to focus on foreign direct investment was made as the South Asian country faces economic challenges amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz said he has fervently advocated a unified approach to steer the country out of the economic challenges and put it on a path to sustainable growth.
In his tweets on Wednesday, he said employing a whole of the government approach, the coalition government has decided to set up SIFC with a mandate to frame economic policies that ensure policy predictability, continuity and effective implementation to revive the economy.
Shehbaz Sharif said the need for a representative forum has long been felt given the scale of the economic challenges caused by internal and external factors.
He said the textbook approach to deal with a unique set of problems is not workable anymore. He said there is a reason to leverage collective wisdom to kick start the economy to make itself reliant, export driven, robust and capable of withstanding external shocks and upheavals.
The premier said creative ideas offer the solution to our economic problems.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.5
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.4
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
