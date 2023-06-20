Pakistan unveils Economic Revival Plan backed by army

The Pakistani government on Tuesday unveiled an elaborate ‘Economic Revival Plan’ with a view to capitalise Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors, fast-track the development projects and facilitate investment.

The plan was unveiled at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers and high-level government officials, a PM Office press release said.

The Economic Revival Plan envisages capitalising Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of defence production, agriculture, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology and energy, through indigenous development as well as investments from friendly countries.

To fast-track the development of projects, the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been undertaken to act as a ‘single window’ interface for the potential investors as well as to adopt a unified approach.

The setup will shorten heretofore cumbersome and lengthy business processes through a cooperative and collaborative ‘whole of the government approach’ with representation of all stakeholders.

It is aimed at creating horizontal-vertical synergy between federation and provinces; facilitating timely decision-making; avoiding duplication of effort; and ensuring swift project implementation.

The high-ranking participation from federal and provincial governments, clearly manifests the national resolve to turn around the economy despite all odds.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Asim Munir assured the government of Pakistan Army’s all out support in executing the Economic Revival Plan, considered fundamental to socio-economic prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz recalled that his government inherited an economy which was on the brink of collapse. With bold and difficult decisions, it is now being steered towards growth and development. There are, however, massive challenges ahead, he added.