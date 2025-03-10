Red Alert declared in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid suicide bombing threats

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi beefed up security measures, closing several routes amid threats of suicide bombing.

Security measures have been tightened in light of intelligence reports warning of potential suicide bombing threat targeting twin cities. To rule out any major suicide attack, authorities declared a red alert, urging masses to stay vigilant.

As part of ongoing security measures, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) initiated search operations across both cities to apprehend any suspects linked to the threat. The heightened alert also led to increased security in several areas, including key entry points to the capital.

Amid recent security measures, several gates to the Red Zone have been closed for security reasons.

Nadra Gate: Closed

Express Gate: Closed

Margalla Gate: Entry Open, Exit Closed

Bari Imam Gate: Closed

Kohsar Gate: Closed

Furthermore, security of Hostel City has been further strengthened with deployment of armed forces. As part of precautionary measures, the road in front of COMSATS University has been closed from one side, and there is a heavy police presence surrounding both Hostel City and COMSATS.

Residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel in the affected areas and remain indoors if possible. Authorities have vowed to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the public in these challenging times.