Punjab on high alert: 436 security operations conducted in 24 hours

LAHORE – Amid the prevailing national security concerns, Punjab has been placed on high alert, with intensified intelligence-based operations across the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, security forces have been actively searching and sweep operations to curb potential threats and criminal activities. Over the past 24 hours, a total of 436 operations and eight security drills have been carried out across Punjab.

Major Arrests and Seizures

During these operations, law enforcement agencies successfully arrested 38 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and detained 123 suspicious individuals. Authorities also confiscated:

2 Kalashnikov rifles

12 shotguns

20 handguns

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Additionally, a significant crackdown on drug-related activities led to the seizure of:

43 kg of hashish

2 kg of heroin

560 grams of crystal meth (Ice)

The security forces remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and stability of Punjab in light of the evolving security landscape.