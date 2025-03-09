Six of a family die in Karachi roof collapse

KARACHI – A house roof collapsed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar Afghan Basti, resulting in the deaths of six family members — four girls and two women — while four others were injured.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were guests at the house, where construction work was underway on the roof.

Officials confirmed that rescue teams transported the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed condolences to the bereaved families and shared his heartfelt sympathy over the tragic incident.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for their loved ones.