PTI activist Sanam Javed arrested again

LAHORE – The police on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed again in a case regarding attack on the PML-N house in Lahore.

The police presented Sanam Javed in the sessions court for physical remand. Additional Sessions Judge Khalid Wazir heard the case.

The government’s lawyer requested the court to conduct an investigation with the suspect and grant a two-day physical remand for Sanam Javed, which the court accepted.