Govt launches policy to buy mobile phones on installments

ISLAMABAD – The interim government revealed plans to introduce the 'Contract-based Smartphones Policy' starting January 15 next year, enabling individuals to purchase smartphones through installments.

The initiative aims to broaden smartphone accessibility, catering to various users, including those traveling abroad who wish to acquire the latest smartphone models through convenient installment plans.

Dr Umar Saif, the Federal Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, unveiled the policy, emphasizing that after comprehensive discussions with telecom stakeholders, the scheme would be launched in the following month.

“Our goal is to encourage responsible financial behavior and ensure expanded smartphone accessibility. We’re implementing measures to safeguard investors from defaults, such as blocking mobile phones and potentially national identity cards of defaulters,” mentioned the minister.

Dr Saif highlighted that the policy would enable telecom companies to directly offer smartphones to customers via installment plans, specifically benefitting the low-income sections in Pakistan and fostering mobile broadband usage.

Responding to queries, he announced the introduction of ‘Standardized Quality Measurement Tests’ from January 7 to 10, 2024, across universities nationwide, aiming to create job prospects for fresh graduates.

Collaborating with various educational bodies, the Information Ministry has undertaken significant measures to overhaul Information Technology education. Dr. Saif outlined plans for an Industry Placement Programme offering job opportunities to 20,000 to 25,000 students post-tests, emphasizing tailored courses to meet industry needs and augment trained manpower.