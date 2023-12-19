Search

Bank Alfalah, U Microfinance Bank enter into strategic collaboration for a financing facility of PKR 10 billion

Web Desk
12:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Bank Alfalah, U Microfinance Bank enter into strategic collaboration for a financing facility of PKR 10 billion

KARACHI - U Microfinance Bank (U Bank), one of the largest microfinance banks in Pakistan, has forged a strategic partnership with Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the country's largest commercial banks, to secure a short-term financing facility of PKR 10 billion aimed to facilitate U Bank's corporate funding collaboratively.

The collaboration was officiated in a formal ceremony held recently in Karachi, where Mr Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, and Mr Atif Bajwa, President & CEO – Bank Alfalah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of key management representatives from both the organizations. The ceremony underlined resilience and harmony within the financial sector in Pakistan and signified a collective effort to drive positive change and a shared commitment towards financial inclusion.

Mr Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President and CEO - U Bank, spoke about the collaboration: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Bank Alfalah that significantly contributes to our efforts towards offering inclusive financial products and services to the underbanked population, expanding our outreach further to more regions of Pakistan, and driving overall economic development in the country. At U Bank, we work towards creating real and meaningful impact in communities we serve, and this collaboration enables us to achieve that.”

Mr. Atif Bajwa, President and CEO – Bank Alfalah, expressed the collaboration: "The extension of this fully underwritten facility seeks to strengthen our partnership with U Microfinance Bank and reflects our commitment to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan. Our shared goal is to empower underserved communities and drive inclusive economic growth ultimately."

The partnership signifies a pivotal move to strengthen relations between the two banks and to enhance U Bank’s efforts towards financial inclusion in Pakistan. With this financing facility, U Bank aims to fortify its endeavours towards further building the microfinance sector in Pakistan and pursue strategic initiatives that contribute to the bank’s sustained growth. Bank Alfalah's role in providing a PKR 10 Billion facility highlights its commitment to supporting critical players in the financial sector, aligning with its broader strategy of fostering growth in banking in Pakistan. This collaboration is a testament to the dynamic and cooperative spirit within the local banking industry and sets a precedent for future synergies that enable collective progress.

Latest

01:32 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Meet Turkey's first astronaut — Alper Gezeravci

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50 
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.5 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.8 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.27 761.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.3 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.46 927.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.66 743.66
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 75.5 76.2
Swedish Korona SEK 210.5 212.5
Swiss Franc CHF 27.56 27.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530

