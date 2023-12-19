Bank Alfalah, U Microfinance Bank enter into strategic collaboration for a financing facility of PKR 10 billion

KARACHI - U Microfinance Bank (U Bank), one of the largest microfinance banks in Pakistan, has forged a strategic partnership with Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the country's largest commercial banks, to secure a short-term financing facility of PKR 10 billion aimed to facilitate U Bank's corporate funding collaboratively.
The collaboration was officiated in a formal ceremony held recently in Karachi, where Mr Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, and Mr Atif Bajwa, President & CEO – Bank Alfalah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of key management representatives from both the organizations. The ceremony underlined resilience and harmony within the financial sector in Pakistan and signified a collective effort to drive positive change and a shared commitment towards financial inclusion.
Mr Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President and CEO - U Bank, spoke about the collaboration: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Bank Alfalah that significantly contributes to our efforts towards offering inclusive financial products and services to the underbanked population, expanding our outreach further to more regions of Pakistan, and driving overall economic development in the country. At U Bank, we work towards creating real and meaningful impact in communities we serve, and this collaboration enables us to achieve that.”
Mr. Atif Bajwa, President and CEO – Bank Alfalah, expressed the collaboration: "The extension of this fully underwritten facility seeks to strengthen our partnership with U Microfinance Bank and reflects our commitment to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan. Our shared goal is to empower underserved communities and drive inclusive economic growth ultimately."
The partnership signifies a pivotal move to strengthen relations between the two banks and to enhance U Bank’s efforts towards financial inclusion in Pakistan. With this financing facility, U Bank aims to fortify its endeavours towards further building the microfinance sector in Pakistan and pursue strategic initiatives that contribute to the bank’s sustained growth. Bank Alfalah's role in providing a PKR 10 Billion facility highlights its commitment to supporting critical players in the financial sector, aligning with its broader strategy of fostering growth in banking in Pakistan. This collaboration is a testament to the dynamic and cooperative spirit within the local banking industry and sets a precedent for future synergies that enable collective progress.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
