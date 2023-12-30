Naimal Khawar drops hints of acting comeback

After tying the knot with actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, the former actress Naimal Khawar, who bid farewell to showbiz, has recently hinted at a potential comeback to the industry.

Contrary to earlier reports that suggested her departure from showbiz, she clarified in a statement released shortly after her wedding to Hamza Ali Abbasi on August 25, 2019, in Islamabad. She made a surprising announcement regarding her decision to step away from acting, citing it as a personal choice made independently, and not influenced by external pressures. Importantly, Naimal had already left the acting scene nine months prior to her marriage.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, her spouse, also took a hiatus from the showbiz industry in 2020, stating that he was taking a break to focus on religious studies. During this break, he expressed his intention to participate in future projects that align with the ethical boundaries set by his faith.

Despite the initial speculations surrounding Naimal Khawar's exit from showbiz, her recent revelation of contemplating a return has sparked curiosity among fans about the kind of roles she might take on, particularly her interest in romantic dramas.

On the work front, she made her television debut with Anaa with Usman Mukhtar and Hania Aamir back in 2019.