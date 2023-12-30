China removes nine army officials from parliament in a sweeping reshuffle

China conducted a significant restructuring, expelling nine military officials, including four generals from the strategic missile unit, from its parliament following the appointment of the new defence minister.
The state news agency Xinhua announced this decision late on Friday, following a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee. No official explanation was provided for the removal of these officials.
This reshuffling aligns with a series of high-level changes within the military establishment since the abrupt dismissal of Defence Minister Li Shangfu in October, after his disappearance from public view in August.
Dong Jun’s recent appointment as the new defence minister, ending a prolonged vacancy in this crucial role, marked the latest development. Recent months have also seen changes in leadership within China’s secretive Rocket Force, which oversees Beijing’s nuclear arsenal, amid reports of a corruption investigation involving its former chief.
The nine dismissed military officials, who sat in the National People’s Congress as non-elected representatives, “suggest that those officers are being probed and confirms some of the rumours circulating on the topic,” according to SinoInsider, a US-based firm specializing in Chinese politics.
Dong Jun’s appointment underscores President Xi Jinping’s efforts to bolster China’s military prowess, aiming to elevate the country’s status as a global power. The defence minister serves as a public face for the People’s Liberation Army, engaging with the media and other military entities, although the military has limited influence in its administration compared to other nations.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
