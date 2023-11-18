  

Naimal Khawar celebrates 30th birthday in style

Maheen Khawaja
03:45 PM | 18 Nov, 2023
Naimal Khawar celebrates 30th birthday in style
Source: Naimal Khawar (Instagram)

Lollywood's rising star Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the beautiful and talented diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis for quite some time now.

The Verna actress keeps up with the latest trends and her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures are a major goal for her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Beyond the spotlight, Khawar's life is a canvas of joy, painted with the hues of love. Happily married to the acclaimed Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, the couple shares their joy with an adorable son, Mustafa Abbasi.

In November, the spotlight pivots to Naimal's birthday celebration, a private affair filled with warmth and laughter. The intimate gathering included her husband, her sister Fiza Khawar, and close friends. 

She shared a little photo dump with the caption "Grateful".

Many fans showered the actress with well wishes in the comment section.

