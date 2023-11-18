20 percent discounted tickets for China: PIA announces exclusive offer

BEIJING - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a special offer of a 20 percent discount for students in commemoration of International Students Day.

This discount will be applicable along with an enhanced baggage allowance of 80 kg on flights to China.

As per the official sources, the national flag carrier presently operates a weekly flight between Islamabad and Beijing every Sunday.

Welcoming this initiative, students lavished praise on the national carrier for offering the discount which would help many travel to China with ease and comfort.

Scores of Pakistani students pursuing education in China could greatly benefit from this discount, besides taking advantage of baggage allowance for commuting between the two countries.