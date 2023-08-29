Search

Immigration

UK's air travel disruption to affect flights for days, confirms minister

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
UK's air travel disruption to affect flights for days, confirms minister

LONDON - British Transport Minister Mark Harper confirmed on Tuesday that the air travel disruption prompted by a glitch would take days to resolve.

The United Kingdom's air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem on Monday, affecting thousands of passengers and leading to flight delays and cancellations on one of the country’s busiest travel days.

Commenting on the resolution of the issue, Harper said that government officials did not believe the technical problem was the result of a cyberattack.

“There is going to be some knock-on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” Harper told the BBC.

“I know how frustrating this is for passengers, I’ve had flights cancelled myself before. It is very frustrating, and the airline does have a responsibility to look after their passengers and accommodate them and get them on another flight if necessary,” he added.

Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest hub, told passengers on its social media account to contact their airline before traveling to the airport on Tuesday.

On the other hand, airlines said they were amending their schedules to try and fly as many people as possible but some planes and crews were not where they should have been.

“We’re working as hard as possible to get affected customers on their way again,” British Airways said on X, formerly Twitter.

The impact of the glitch can be ascertained from the fact that over 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday when air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted that people were frustrated but said efforts were underway to rectify the issue.

“The transport secretary is in constant dialogue with all the industry participants. He will be talking to airlines specifically later today and making sure that they support passengers to get home as quickly as possible,” Sunak said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Travelling to UAE? Avoid carrying these prohibited/banned items when you travel

10:13 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

WHO recommends travel restriction for Pakistani citizens without polio vaccination

07:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Travel across UK faces mega disruption after Air Traffic Control failure

07:03 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Pakistani labourer falls off building, gets rescued by air ambulance in Saudi Arabia: ...

11:42 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

CAA team lands in Belgium for revival of EU flights

08:06 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Philippines' new travel rules: Clarification on essential documents issued after ...

07:39 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

This European airline is launching Child-free zone on its planes: ...

11:25 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 315.9 319.15
Euro EUR 339 341.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 399.3 403
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.3 87.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.7 84.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 797.76 805.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.33 41.73
Danish Krone DKK 43.44 43.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.22 38.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.39 979.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 779.07 787.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 233,000 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: