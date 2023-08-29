First match of Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan v Nepal tomorrow

Pakistan and Nepal face off in the opening Group-A match of the much awaited Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 tomorrow at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will depart for Sri Lanka on August 31 in order to go to Kandy for the second Group-A encounter on September 2. On September 4th, the location will also play home to India and Nepal's third and final group encounter.

Pakistan has momentum going for them going into the Asia Cup. After defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in Sri Lanka on Saturday, they topped the ICC rankings for ODI teams. Since April, the team has topped the leaderboard twice, most recently now.

"Our attention is on the match versus Nepal tomorrow. They have a strong group of players, so we won't be underestimating them and will make an effort to play our best cricket, according to Captain Babar Azam.

When the moment is right, as Babar said, "we will prepare against India."

When given the role of captain, Babar remarked, "My goal was to change the team's mindset, and I have been successful in doing that."

"Both the Asia Cup and the World Cup are goals of ours. The next several months are going to be competitive and exciting, and we want to succeed for our nation, he continued.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir. Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir