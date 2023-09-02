Kandy latest weather update ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

The weather in Kandy, Sri Lanka remained becomes talk of the town ahead of high octane clash between Pakistan and India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Ahead of high-octane clash, it started raining at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and the grounds staff covered the field.

The much-anticipated game between the two sides will start at 2:30 pm today, and fans are waiting for the downpour to stop.

Pakistani fans were also disappointed as the rare game between arch-rivals could be entirely washed out due to showers.

Cloudy conditions prevailed in the last 24 hours, and today’s forecast gives a ray of hope for clear skies ahead of the main showdown of the event.

Sri Lankan Met Office earlier predicted sufficient chances of rain at the Pallekele stadium from mid-afternoon. The humidity in Kandy will be around 89 percent with chances of rain coming down to 60 percent in the afternoon.

Around toss, the temperature of Kandy is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius while cricket fans will be hoping that showers will delay till night without disturbing the match between the two sides.

As both squads are set to lock horns Men in Blue have the upper hand against Green Shirts with seven wins in 13 Asia Cup (ODI) games while Pakistan managed to bag five game with one match ending in no result.