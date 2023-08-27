BCCI president confirms Pakistan visit during Asia Cup 2023

Roger Binny, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has confirmed his upcoming visit to Pakistan in his capacity as a BCCI representative. He will attend an official dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore, marking the occasion of Pakistan hosting a cricket tournament.

Binny stated, “Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will be arriving in Pakistan on September 4.” Additionally, it is anticipated that Binny and Shukla may also be present at a match held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on either September 3 or 5 as part of their two-day visit, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

The sports news agency noted that an official invitation was extended to the top officials of the BCCI, including Binny, by Zaka Ashraf, the current chairman of the PCB managing committee, on August 15. It was further confirmed that high-ranking representatives from all participating teams, including the BCCI, have accepted the invitation.

Binny expressed his willingness to visit Pakistan, stating, “I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My previous visits to Pakistan have been memorable, and Pakistanis are known for their hospitality.” He expressed hope that his visit would contribute positively to the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan.

Furthermore, Binny emphasized the significance of matches between India and Pakistan, stating that they surpass even the Ashes in importance and viewership. “Matches between Pakistan and India hold great significance in the world of cricket,” he remarked.

It’s noteworthy that Binny’s visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup marks his first trip to the country in 18 years. His last visit was in 2005 when he attended the Asian Cricket Council camp.