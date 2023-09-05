Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka? Answer and get chance to win prizes

Search

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka?

5 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Afghanistan needs to win against Sri Lanka and win big to qualify for the Super 4s stage of Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan’s team will be playing in the do-or-die clash against co-hosts Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament today at Gaddafi Stadium. 

Who do you think will win today’s game? Submit your answer by filling out the form mentioned below and get chances to win exciting prizes.

While Sri Lanka has already triumphed over Bangladesh, they cannot underestimate Afghanistan. In their previous game against Bangladesh, Afghanistan had an off day, with their bowlers conceding an excessive number of runs, putting their fragile batting lineup under pressure in Lahore.

Afghanistan’s path to qualification hinges on winning convincingly. To illustrate, if they were to set a target of 275 runs when batting first, they would need to secure victory by a margin of at least 68 runs or chase down any target within 35 overs or less to secure a spot in the coveted Super 4s stage.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

