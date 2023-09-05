Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

LAHORE – Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2023 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.
In order to advance to the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan have to win the game against co-hosts Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan suffered defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023. The Bengali Tigers won the match by 89 runs.
Both teams are part of Group B in the tournament, with Sri Lanka, the defending champion, are on the top of the group.
Asia Cup 2023 is underway and is touted as a major opportunity for the teams ahead of the ODI World Cup.
As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Qaddafi Stadium, but majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.
The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.
Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.
The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.
TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.
The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.
