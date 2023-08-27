Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad wins gold medal in Wushu fight at Peace and Friendship Games

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad displayed impeccable performance to win the gold medal in the Wushu Championship which is being held in Iran.

Peace and Friendship Games are being held in Zahedan, in which players from several nations including Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka participate.

In Wushu, a famous combat sport that has history in reference to Chinese martial arts, Syed Muhammad outclassed his Iranian opponent in the final of 60 kg category.

Three other Pakistani players could not manage to clinch any title against Iranian players in the finals.

Jafar Ali, who competed in the 56 kg class, Ehsanullah in, 65 kg class, and Mirwaiz in the 75 kg class bagged silver medals.

Pakistan remained runner-up in the overall Wushu contests, while host Iran aced the top position. Afghanistan ranked third, while Sri Lanka and Iraq got fourth, and fifth position respectively.