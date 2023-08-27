Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan 2023

Suzuki Swift is a famous hatchback vehicle produced by Pak Suzuki Motors. Known for its compact size, sporty styling, and efficient performance, Swift still holds lead in mid-size car segment.

Suzuki Swift Models in Pakistan

Its previous and current generations are available in three variants – GL, GL (CVT), and GLX (CVT) – and in six colours – Solid White, Silky Silver, Mineral Grey, Phoenix Red, Black and Cerulean Blue.

The GL variant features a DOHC 16 valve VVT engine coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission while the GL (CVT) variant is equipped with same engine but it additionally features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The GLX (CVT) variant also features the same engine and transmission as the GL (CVT) variant, with identical specifications for maximum output and torque.

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan August 2023

As of August 2023, the price of base variant Suzuki Swift GL stands at Rs4,256,000 while the GL (CVT) is available at Rs4,457,000 and top of the line GLX (CVT) at Rs4,960,000.

Models Price Swift GL Rs4,256,000 Swift GL (CVT) Rs4,574,000 Swift GLX (CVT) Rs4,960,000

Suzuki Swift Exterior

From keyless smart entry to the bold chrome accented grill to the crafted polished alloys, from the muscular body lines to the pillar mounted back-door handles, the all-new Swift exudes raw power. It features Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and sensor-enabled, adjustable LED projector head lamps.

Suzuki Swift Interior

With the push of a single button begins your pleasure drive, with an exciting D-shaped steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console you are in charge. Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

Suzuki Swift Performance

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response. And direct-response steering gives you a feeling of control over impressive turning angles for precision that makes driving a more heightened experience. The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.