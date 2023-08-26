Honda BR-V price in Pakistan August 2023

LAHORE – With every feature offering a luxurious experience, Honda BR-V is a perfect choice for people love to travel with family as the seven-seater SUV is equally energy efficient.

Honda first launched its subcompact crossover BR-V in April 2017, and it has been available for booking since February 2017.

Honda BR-V comes only in one variant – i-VTEC S (CVT) – while the company offers seven colours in it.

Specification

With luxurious designed cabin featuring LCD display meter, audio steering switch and digital air conditioner, it has legendary 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol engine that gives fierce combination of high power output and class leading fuel efficiency.

The 1.5L engine can produce 145 nm of torque at 4600 rpm.

Mileage

With 42L of fuel tank capacity, the mileage of the Honda BR-V is 11km/L within the city and 15km/L on the highway.

Price

As of August 2023, Honda BR-V is available at Rs6,529,000.