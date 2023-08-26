Search

"Ugliest time Pakistan is facing" – Celebs voice their outrage on inflated electricity bills

Maheen Khawaja 10:12 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
On Saturday, a wave of dismay and fury swept across various regions of the country as citizens were confronted with exorbitantly elevated electricity bills. The severity of these bills reached unprecedented levels, prompting some individuals to contemplate protests, and in extreme cases, even a civil disobedience movement if the excessive charges were not rectified.

In response to this growing unrest, several Pakistani celebrities have seized their social media platforms to vehemently express their discontent and objection. Actor Sami Khan tweeted "Ya Allah reham farma, Ameen" 

Mohib Mirza took a more humourous approach to the situation saying "Shukar he hum Chand pe nhi gae, warna rocket ki fuel adjustment charges bhi bill me lagke aajatay!!!"

Zara Noor Abbas and Mariyam Nafees urged everyone to also be thoughtful about those in need around us and to help those who are financially more unstable

"This is the ugliest time Pakistan is facing. Please help people around you. Ask your staff and house help if they need something. Give them more than just the salary- help them with food. This is a crisis situation. Please acknowledge"

"Be grateful to God that you have food on your table in this crazy inflation.
There are people who sometimes don't eat for days.
Please help your people as much as you can.
Look around. Especially look for those who can't ask for anything but are in desperate need." said Naafees.

