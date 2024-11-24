Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Badshah breaks silence on relationship rumors with Hania Aamir

Rapper Badshah Breaks Silence on Relationship Rumors with Hania Aamir

Indian rapper Badshah has finally addressed rumors regarding his relationship with renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, putting to rest ongoing speculation about their bond.

During an appearance on a television show, Badshah described Hania as a close friend, stating, “Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a wonderful connection. Whenever we meet, we have a great time together, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life, and I am in mine.”

Badshah also commented on the frequent romantic interpretations of their friendship, saying, “People often link us romantically because of our chemistry, but they misinterpret it. They believe what they want to believe.”

The friendship between Hania Aamir and Badshah has often been the subject of discussion on social media, with fans in both Pakistan and India intrigued by their interactions. Their appearances together at events and mutual camaraderie have fueled rumors, though both stars have consistently clarified that their bond is purely platonic.

