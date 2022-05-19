Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France

Pakistani actress and top supermodel Amna Ilyas left her fans stunned with a plethora of sizzling snaps from her dreamy France vacation that she shared on her social media account.

The Baaji star has never shied away from flaunting bold and trendy outfits. The 33-year-old star took her bluntness to another level altogether and set the temperature soaring with her panache and style.

Taking to Instagram, Amna posted a stunning photo while posing in the sea. The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media, in particular, the clicks where Amna's fashionista persona dazzles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Earlier, rumours were rife that Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood have parted ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media.