Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France

Web Desk
03:45 PM | 19 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actress and top supermodel Amna Ilyas left her fans stunned with a plethora of sizzling snaps from her dreamy France vacation that she shared on her social media account.

The Baaji star has never shied away from flaunting bold and trendy outfits. The 33-year-old star took her bluntness to another level altogether and set the temperature soaring with her panache and style.

Taking to Instagram, Amna posted a stunning photo while posing in the sea. The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media, in particular, the clicks where Amna's fashionista persona dazzles.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood have parted ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media.

Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets ... 05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas left her fans stunned with a new bold photo she shared on her social media account. The ...

More From This Category
'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba ...
05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest ...
05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 19 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly defends herself after forest fire ...
03:13 PM | 19 May, 2022
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet ...
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022
Sajal Aly drops the cutest throwback picture with ...
11:14 PM | 18 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her dream role
05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr