Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France
Share
Pakistani actress and top supermodel Amna Ilyas left her fans stunned with a plethora of sizzling snaps from her dreamy France vacation that she shared on her social media account.
The Baaji star has never shied away from flaunting bold and trendy outfits. The 33-year-old star took her bluntness to another level altogether and set the temperature soaring with her panache and style.
Taking to Instagram, Amna posted a stunning photo while posing in the sea. The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media, in particular, the clicks where Amna's fashionista persona dazzles.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, rumours were rife that Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood have parted ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media.
Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets ... 05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas left her fans stunned with a new bold photo she shared on her social media account. The ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Top Indian court sentences Sidhu to one-year imprisonment in ...06:27 PM | 19 May, 2022
- 'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her ...05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
- PML-N’s Rana Mashood sees no future of Ramiz Raja in Pakistan ...05:28 PM | 19 May, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France03:45 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022