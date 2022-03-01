Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets internet on fire
Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas left her fans stunned with a new bold photo she shared on her social media account.
The Baaji star has never shied away from making bold statements. On Monday, the 33-year-old star took her bluntness to another level altogether which drew severe backlash.
Taking to Instagram, Amna posted a stunning photo while posing in the sea. She captioned the post, “Scars are tattoos with better stories #colombo.”
Earlier, rumours were rife that Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood have parted ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media.
