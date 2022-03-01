‘We are feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan,’ says Australia’s Steve Smith ahead of Test series 

ISLAMABAD – Australia’s Test vice captain Steve Smith has expressed satisfaction over security measures taken by Pakistani authorities for Australian team’s six-week-long historic tour.

Australian cricket team last Sunday flown into Islamabad on their first tour of the country. They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning a three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals.

The visiting squad will play three Tests, three one-day internationals, and one Twenty20 match before leaving on April 6.

Steve Smith expressed confidence on the security arrangements at a time when an Aussies player’s family received threats on social media from an account operated from India.

“We are aware of social media and you know the unfortunate events that can occur on platforms across social media,” Smith was quoted as saying in Arab News report.

“So, we got lot of people working here with us, we trust our security and everyone involved and we are feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan and we will be guarded by our security and the people we trust around us.”

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia issued a statement about the threats received by the family of a player of the visiting team,.

They announced on Monday that extensive security measures have been taken for the visiting Australian team.

Following the incident, PCB and CA issued statement as saying: “Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, Cricket Australia, and combined government security agencies."

“There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which — in this case — is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," read the statement.