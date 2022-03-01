PAKvAUS: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Australia series
Web Desk
01:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Australia series
Source: Representational photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on Tuesday reportedly allowed a full capacity crowd as Aussies landed to play all formats games on a historic tour.

Reports in local media said NCOC, which serves as the nerve center of the government's anti-Covid strategy, has allowed 100 percent spectators at the ground as the Australian team begins its first tour of the South Asian country in nearly a quarter of a century.

The country’s top monitoring body said the fully vaccinated individuals aged 12 years and above are allowed to enter the stadium while children under 12 years can enter without showing vaccination proof.

Meanwhile, officials directed the administration to ensure strict adherence to the Covid induced protocols to curb the spread of the novel virus.

Australian cricket team last Sunday flown into Islamabad on their first tour of the country. They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning a three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals.

'Extensive security plans in place,' says PCB as ... 07:54 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that extensive security measures have been taken ...

The vising squads will play three Tests, three one-day internationals, and one Twenty20 match before leaving on April 6.

Aussies will be given ‘head of state-level security’ which is only made for high-level foreign delegations.

More From This Category
Russian football teams banned from World Cup, ...
11:17 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
Pakistan logs 861 new Covid infections, 18 deaths ...
09:26 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
'Extensive security plans in place,' says PCB as ...
07:54 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Sania Mirza praises Mohammad Hafeez after Lahore ...
06:32 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' ...
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Russian footballers to play without flag, anthem ...
03:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Hareem Shah narrowly escapes lion attack (VIDEO)
01:06 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr