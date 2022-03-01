PAKvAUS: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Australia series
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on Tuesday reportedly allowed a full capacity crowd as Aussies landed to play all formats games on a historic tour.
Reports in local media said NCOC, which serves as the nerve center of the government's anti-Covid strategy, has allowed 100 percent spectators at the ground as the Australian team begins its first tour of the South Asian country in nearly a quarter of a century.
The country’s top monitoring body said the fully vaccinated individuals aged 12 years and above are allowed to enter the stadium while children under 12 years can enter without showing vaccination proof.
Meanwhile, officials directed the administration to ensure strict adherence to the Covid induced protocols to curb the spread of the novel virus.
Australian cricket team last Sunday flown into Islamabad on their first tour of the country. They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning a three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals.
The vising squads will play three Tests, three one-day internationals, and one Twenty20 match before leaving on April 6.
Aussies will be given ‘head of state-level security’ which is only made for high-level foreign delegations.
