Pakistan reports 303 fresh covid cases, positivity rate stays below 1pc
ISLAMABAD − At least 5 people died of the novel disease while 303 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,709 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,284,189.

Pakistan conducted a total of 36,979 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.81 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 946. Around 172 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,241,761.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 13,719.

As many as 475,248 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,950 in Punjab, 179,928 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,626 in Islamabad, 33,479 in Balochistan, 34,547 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,016 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,621 in Sindh, 5,833 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

