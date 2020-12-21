Pakistan announces travel restriction after new COVID-19 variant hits UK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has imposed temporary restrictions on inbound travelers from the United Kingdom because of concerns over the spread of the new variant of the COVID-19.

The latest restrictions, which has been announced by the NCOC, will came into effect from midnight December 22 till Dec 29, 2020.

The latest restriction will be “applicable to all persons who originate travel from the UK and are in or have been in UK over the past 10 days ii. Transit passengers (who do not leave airside in UK) from destinations other than UK will be allowed to travel into Pakistan iii. Pakistani passport holders who have travelled to UK on visitor / temporary visas will be allowed to return to Pakistan” with certain arrangements.

The inbound travelers will be required to present negative PCR test, performed within 72 hours prior to flight.

A PCR Test will also be conducted on arrival in Pakistan under arrangement Directorate of Central Health Establishment (CHE) / Federating units health staff.

“Passenger will be required to stay in the airport or in government facility until PCR test is taken,” read the official notification.

Furthermore, the travelers will also be required to quarantine for 7 days at home.

The NCOC will review the decision on December 28.

More than 30 countries, including Spain, India, Hong Kong, Canada, Switzerland and Germany have banned UK arrivals because of COVID-19 mutation.

The UK has also imposed tier-4 lockdown in the country to curb the spread of the new virus.