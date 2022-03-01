Punjab becomes first province to offer test tube baby facility free of cost

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced to offer test-tube baby, or in-vitro fertilization (IVF), to people facing fertility problems free of cost at a public hospital.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmir Rashid said that the facility will be available at Lahore’s Mother & Child Hospital which is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in June this year.

The IVF procedure is already being offered by multiple private hospitals across the country but it is for the first time in Pakistan that government announced the facility free of cost for public.

Rashid said that the medical facility will provide treatment for people suffering from pregnancy complications due to physiological or fertility issues.

In IVF process, the baby grows in a controlled glass jar as an embryo, and later it is put in the mother’s womb.

In 2017, the Federal Shariat Court declared that the IVF procedures for conceiving babies for married couples legal

“This process cannot be considered as illegal or against the Injunctions of Holy Quran and Sunnah,” the court had ruled.