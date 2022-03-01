PM Imran meets PML-Q leadership during Lahore visit

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a brief meeting with PML-Q top leadership during his day-long visit to Lahore as the Opposition is contacting the PTI allies to table no-confidence motion in the parliament.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

During the 40-minute-long meeting, the premier discussed prevailing political situation and other matters of mutual interest with his allies in the Centre and Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Khan also held a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and chaired Punjab parliamentary board’s meeting where he was briefed over the party’s preparations for the upcoming LG polls elections.

Reports quoting sources claim that Prime Minister is meeting PML-Q leaders in wake of concerns of key government. Last month, Khan said he has ‘full faith’ in PML-Q as he mocked opposition for approaching seasoned politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain amid fears.

The incumbent government is in action to thwart the opposition’s no-trust move as other government members also approached the government’s ally as the PDM-led alliance is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster the PTI government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to meet Chaudhry's brother a week after several Opposition leaders including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held meetings with PML-Q leaders in order to take them on board for the no-confidence motion.

As PTI swung into action to foil the opposition’s bid to topple the Imran Khan government through a no-confidence motion, the premier has contacted estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen after he departed for the United Kingdom.

PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires ... 11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday and ...

Some reports suggest that Tarin’s London visit might result in establishing direct contact with self-exiled former PM Nawaz Sharif.